Court upholds Imran’s sentences in Iddat case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad declined the pleas of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as his wife, Bushra Bibi, to suspend their seven-year sentences in the Iddat Case on Thursday, reported Dawn.

The verdict, which had been reserved on Tuesday was notably announced by Additional District and sessions judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka today.

Lawyers, women activists, and members of civil society all harshly condemned the Iddat conviction as a “blow to women’s right to dignity and privacy.”

The ruling had been met with protests in Islamabad by activists and criticism in Karachi by demonstrators who were against the “state’s intrusion into people’s private lives.

Prior to the general elections, on February 3, an Islamabad court condemned the couple to seven years in prison and fined them each PKR 500,000 for getting married during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.