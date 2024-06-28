Mahinda Rajapaksa leaves for China on official visit

China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender owning 52 per cent of the USD 40 billion external debt when Sri Lanka announced its sovereign default in 2022.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday announced that debt restructuring agreements were finalised with bilateral lenders, including India and China, in Paris, describing the development as a “significant milestone” that will bolster international trust in the cash-strapped island nation.

The debt restructuring deal entails allowing time till 2043 to repay USD 4.2 billion of Chinese loans – the bulk of which was drawn during the Rajapaksa presidency 2005-15.

On Thursday, Daily Mirror quoted sources to report that 78-year-old patriarch of the Rajapaksa dynasty’s visit was on an invitation by Foreign Minister Wang to attend the commemorative events in Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

The event would be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leading Communist Party of China (CPC) members.

China will hold the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Friday in Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.