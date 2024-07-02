Mamata slammed over mob justice In Bengal

Kolkata: In sharp criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government over incidents of mob justice in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose said an “MB cocktail” is marring the law and order situation in the state.

The Governor had today planned to visit the woman, who was publicly flogged in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Chopra over an extramarital affair. But he put off the plan after state police told him that the woman wants to be left alone for now.

“I was informed that the victim expressly desired to be left alone. I value those sentiments. The victim can meet me anytime she wants. She can come to the Raj Bhavan or I can come. Not for the time-being,” he told the media when asked about his cancelled visit.

The Governor then said that he had met several victims of violence recently. “From my discussions, and sharing of experience of the victims who met me, I have come to the realisation that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal is not a safe place for women to live in,” he said in scathing criticism of the state government.

The incident in Chopra came to light after a chilling video that shows a woman and a man being assaulted in public went viral. The assailant, Tajemul, has since been arrested. Opposition parties BJP and CPM have alleged that the accused is a key aide of local Trinamool MLA Hamidur Rahman. The Trinamool has said no one involved in the incident will be spared.