Cong MPs protest Speaker expunging portions of Rahul’s speech

Rahul Gandhi’s inaugural address as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament yesterday ignited a storm of controversy, drawing sharp reactions from NDA MPs. His pointed remarks about the BJP, RSS, and Hindus led to a heated session, with parts of his speech subsequently ordered expunged by the Speaker.

The decision to remove sections of Rahul Gandhi’s speech prompted immediate protests from Congress MPs, who raised slogans and condemned the Speaker’s actions. The expunged remarks added to the already tense atmosphere in the house.

Before entering Parliament, Rahul Gandhi stood by his statements, asserting, “What I spoke was right. There is no place for truth in Modi’s world.” His comments outside the house reflected his defiance and set the tone for the contentious session that followed.