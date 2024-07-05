History-sheeter killed in Madurai

Madurai: In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter was brutally attacked and killed by a group of unidentified assailants in Poigaikaraipatti, Madurai district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by the local police on Friday.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old K Muruganandam, was ambushed near a chemical

company in Madurai city at approximately 3.30 pm on Thursday. According to police reports, Muruganandam was returning from a court hearing when the attack occurred.

Muruganandam had a significant criminal record, with over ten cases pending against him at the Appantirupathi police station. His criminal activities included a 2022 case involving the possession and distribution of ganja.

He had attended a hearing for this case at a Special Court hearing NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases in Madurai city on Thursday afternoon.

After attending the court hearing, Muruganandam was on his way back when he was set upon by the unidentified attackers. The assault was so severe that Muruganandam succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the assailants. Officials are exploring various leads and have intensified efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but the police are not ruling out the possibility of revenge or gang-related violence given Muruganandam’s criminal background

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing concern over the apparent brazenness of the attack.

The murder has highlighted issues of safety and law enforcement in the area, prompting calls for increased police presence and more stringent measures to curb criminal activities.