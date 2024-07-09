All arrangements in place for Vikaravandi by-elections tomorrow

Chennai: All preparations have been meticulously finalized for the upcoming by-election in the Vikaravandi assembly constituency, set to take place on July 10.

Authorities have implemented extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and orderly voting process, particularly focusing on 276 polling booths, including 44 identified as vulnerable and critical.

Polling is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM and conclude at 6:00 PM. The constituency has 2,37,031 eligible voters, who will choose from 29 candidates competing for the seat. Among the prominent candidates are Anniyur Siva of the DMK, C. Anbumani of the PMK, and Abinaya Ponnivalavan of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

In preparation for the by-election, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and polling materials were dispatched to their respective stations under tight security, with the transportation vehicles fitted with GPS trackers to ensure real-time monitoring and safety.

A total of 552 ballot units, 276 control units, and 276 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) have been allocated to the polling booths. Mock polling will be conducted from 5:30 AM on election day in the presence of booth agents to verify the integrity and functionality of the EVMs.

The election will be managed by 1,355 officials stationed across the polling booths. Additionally, 53 micro-observers will be deployed to monitor the polling process, particularly at the 44 vulnerable and critical booths. These booths will also be under continuous surveillance through webcasting to ensure transparency and address any irregularities promptly.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani has urged all voters to bring their voter information slips along with any of the 12 approved identification documents, which include the Elector’s Photo Identity Card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driver’s license, among others.

After the voting concludes, the EVMs will be securely transported to the counting center at the Government Higher Secondary School in Panayapuram near Villupuram. The EVMs will be stored in sealed strong rooms under stringent security. The counting of votes is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, with a three-tier security arrangement at the counting center to ensure the safety and integrity of the process.

This by-election holds significant importance for the major political parties, especially the DMK and PMK, who are expected to engage in a high-stakes battle. The outcome of this by-election could influence the political dynamics in the region, with all eyes on the electorate’s choice.