Why did Rahul not visit Kallakurichi, asks L Murugan

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Tuesday raised questions about the absence of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, from the scene of the recent tragedy in Kallakurichi.

This incident resulted in the deaths of 65 individuals due to the consumption of illicit liquor. Murugan’s comments come in the wake of Gandhi’s visit to Hathras following a stampede that claimed 121 lives.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Murugan, accompanied by a delegation from the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP led by state vice-president VP Duraisamy, expressed concern over what he described as a pattern of violence against the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu. He drew parallels with the situations in West Bengal and Kerala, referencing the recent murder of Bahujan Samaj Party’s state chief, K Armstrong.

“Dalits are being massacred in Tamil Nadu just like in West Bengal and Kerala,” Murugan stated. He highlighted the urgency of addressing these violent acts and called for a fair and transparent investigation into Armstrong’s murder.

The BJP delegation is set to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Armstrong, ensuring an impartial inquiry. Murugan revealed that the delegation plans to meet with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday to submit a comprehensive representation. This representation will cover the series of violent incidents against the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu over the past three years, including the Vengaivayal drinking water contamination incident and the murder of Armstrong.