Gold prices continue to decline

Chennai: The price of gold has witnessed a notable decrease today, falling by Rs 80 per sovereign.

This change has brought the price of the yellow metal down to Rs 54,080 from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,160.

Similarly, the price per gram of gold has also decreased. From yesterday’s price of Rs 6,770 per gram, it is now being sold at Rs 6,760, reflecting a decrease of Rs 10 per gram.

In contrast, the price of silver has remained stable. Silver continues to be sold at Rs 99 per gram, showing no change from the previous day’s rate.

This fluctuation in gold prices could influence both investors and consumers, as gold remains a preferred investment and a popular choice for jewelry purchases. The stability in silver prices offers some consistency for those interested in the precious metal.