TNEA rank list released, Counselling to begin July 22

Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has unveiled the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list for students aspiring to join engineering courses.

The TNEA-2024 counselling process is set to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 11.

Topping the rank list is Thosithaa Lakshmi N from Sri Sankara Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Urapakkam, Chengalpattu. Following her is Nilanjana K, who studied in a private school in Tirunelveli, securing the second rank. Ravani S, who attended a government school from Class VI to Class XII, achieved the first rank under the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota.

Director and Commissioner of DoTE, K Veera Raghava Rao, announced that the engineering counselling would be conducted in three rounds based on students’ cut-off marks.

First Round: Students with cut-off marks between 200 and 179.

Second Round: Candidates with cut-off marks between 178.9 and 142.

Third Round: Students with cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.

This structured approach aims to streamline the counselling process and ensure that deserving candidates secure admission to engineering programs. The announcement has generated excitement among students and parents, marking a crucial step in the academic journey of aspiring engineers in Tamil Nadu.