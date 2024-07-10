Vikravandi: Brisk voter turnout in by-election

Chennai: Polling for the by-election in the Vikravandi Assembly segment of Villupuram district began positively at 7 am with voters showing up in large numbers. 50.95 % polling recorded till 1 p.m. in Vikravandi, say reports.

The ECI has established 276 polling centers across Vikravandi, with extensive measures in place to facilitate a peaceful and efficient voting process. Authorities are coordinating closely with police forces to maintain law and order and address any potential issues that may arise during the day. Vote counting for the by-election is scheduled for July 13 at Panaiyapuram Government Higher Secondary School.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi on April 6. A total of 29 candidates are competing for the seat. The ruling DMK has fielded Anniyur Siva, while the PMK is represented by C. Anbumani, who previously contested unsuccessfully in the 2016 elections. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has put forward Abinaya Ponnivalavan as their candidate. Notably, the AIADMK has decided to boycott the polls.

On Monday, campaigning in the Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urging voters to defeat PMK, an ally of the BJP, due to its opposition to abolishing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

During his final campaign efforts in the constituency, which will hold its by-election on July 10, PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss called on voters to support his party candidate, C. Anbumani, emphasizing that a victory would lead to the implementation of a 15% reservation for the Vanniyar community, as per the report.

On the other hand, Dr. Anuradha, the candidate from the Tamil-nationalist NTK party, appealed to voters to give her a chance to transform Vikravandi into a liquor-free constituency within two years.

It may be recalled that DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and MK told the voters in Vikravandi Assembly constituency that by defeating the BJP-led NDA candidate fielded by the PMK in the bypoll, they would teach a lesson to those who were betraying social justice. In a video message canvassing votes for the DMK’s NDIA alliance candidate Anniyur Siva, Mr. Stalin said the DMK government stood for social justice, “which everyone is aware of”.

Stalin said that in the three years of the ‘Dravidian model’ government, a number of welfare schemes have been implemented and families have directly benefited in one way or the other.

“1.16 lakh women are getting ₹1,000 as monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and from this month, we will extend it to 1.48 lakh women,” Stalin said.

The CM also highlighted schemes like the zero cost bus travel scheme for women, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, and the soon to be launched Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme.

Woman attacked

A woman sustained cut injuries in the neck after she was slashed with a knife, allegedly by her former husband, in a polling booth in T. Kosapalayam in Vikravandi Assembly constituency.