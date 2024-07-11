Wet spell to continue in Chennai 

The RMC has predicted above-normal rainfall for the state in the coming days, attributed to the westerly winds prevailing over the sea. For the past few days, residents of Chennai have endured soaring temperatures and a slight surge in maximum temperatures.

The prevailing moderate westerlies and southwesterlies over the lower tropospheric levels are likely to trigger rainfall activity in various parts of Chennai and its neighboring areas during the evening or night, accompanied by cloudy skies and thunderstorms for the next two days.

However, from next week, the rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease, with below-normal rainfall anticipated over the western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the state is likely to record normal rainfall levels as usual. If the southwest monsoon remains vigorous and favorable for Tamil Nadu, it could bring more rain across the state.

The weather department has issued a warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining south coastal area of Tamil Nadu until July 14. Strong winds, with speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph, are likely to prevail in these areas, urging fishermen in the deep sea to return to shore at the earliest.