Huge haul of foreign currency at Chennai airport

The seizure occurred during a routine check of passengers scheduled to board a flight to Bangkok. Acting on suspicion, customs officials intercepted and detained the two passengers. A detailed examination of the passengers and their baggage revealed US dollars and Saudi Riyal currency notes, with a total value of Rs 1.1 crore, concealed in their checked-in luggage.

Digital evidence was extracted under the provisions of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, to establish the illegal transactions involved in the purchase of the foreign currency. The foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of The Customs Act, 1962.

Both passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. They have been sent to Puzhal prison. Further investigations are underway to trace the origins and intended use of the seized currency.