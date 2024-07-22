Have plenty of plans for Team India: Gambhir

Mumbai: As India prepares to depart for a white-ball series in Sri Lanka, head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar held a joint press conference to discuss key decisions and future plans for the team. The tour will feature three ODIs and three T20Is.

Rohit & Virat’s ODI Future

Gambhir did not rule out the possibility of including the veteran duo in the 2027 ODI World Cup, conditional on their fitness. He praised their contributions in past tournaments and expressed hope that they can maintain their fitness.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I Captaincy

Ajit Agarkar announced that Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues led to Suryakumar Yadav being named T20I captain. Despite his T20I role, Suryakumar is currently not in the ODI squad due to the return of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence

Jadeja was given a break from the ODI series against Sri Lanka to manage his workload, especially with an intense Test schedule ahead. Agarkar clarified that Jadeja was not dropped from the team.

Shubman Gill as Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill has been promoted to vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is, reflecting BCCI’s long-term plans for him. Agarkar emphasized Gill’s qualities and leadership potential, stating that the selectors aim to give him ample experience in this role.