Heavy rains in Nilgiris prompt flood warnings

Nilgiris: As heavy and continuous rains batter the Nilgiris district, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru has issued a stern warning to tourists and the general public about potential flooding risks.

She urged everyone to stay safe, highlighting several incidents of flooding, uprooted trees, damaged crops, disrupted power lines, and landslides as the southwest monsoon intensifies.

In a statement reported by Daily Thanthi, the District Collector outlined a series of precautions to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. “People should avoid going near water streams or bathing in rivers. Do not allow children to play in flooded rivers,” she said. “During heavy rains, avoid visiting public places except for essential work as there is a risk of trees collapsing and landslides occurring.”

The public has been advised to avoid standing near vehicles, retaining walls, and under trees. Additionally, the District Collector emphasized the dangers of touching or going near electric poles and wires during the rains. In the event of natural hazards caused by the rains, residents are instructed to contact the control room of the District Collector’s office through the toll-free number ‘1077’.

Due to the severe weather conditions, schools in four talukas—Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Coonoor, and Kotagiri—have declared a holiday today. This decision has been authorised by District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and urges everyone to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents.