One cr farmers to be initiated to natural farming: FM



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget today said that in the next two years, one crore farmers across the country will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding.

Implementation will be through scientific institutions and willing Gram Panchayats. 10,000 need-based bio input resource centres will be established, she said

The FM said that large-scale vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centres. “We will promote farmer producer organisations, coops and startups for vegetable supply chains…,” she said.