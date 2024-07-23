Union Budget 2024-2025: A major boost for Education, Employment, and Skill Development

In a comprehensive address today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025, revealing a significant focus on education, employment, and skill development. A substantial allocation of ₹1.48 lakh crore has been earmarked for these sectors, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering human capital and driving economic growth.

Emphasis on Employment, Skilling, and MSMEs

The Finance Minister highlighted the budget’s focus on key areas such as employment generation, skill development, support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the middle class. These initiatives are expected to create a more dynamic and inclusive economy, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach all segments of society.

Allocation for Education and Skill Development

With ₹1.48 lakh crore allocated for education and employment and skill development, the budget aims to enhance the quality of education and equip the workforce with the necessary skills for the evolving job market. This investment will be directed towards upgrading educational infrastructure, implementing innovative teaching methods, and expanding vocational training programs to bridge the skill gap in various industries.

Implementation of Interim Budget Schemes

Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the implementation of various schemes announced in the Interim Budget of February is still underway. These schemes are designed to provide continued support and development in the sectors of education and employment, ensuring that the initiatives started earlier in the year are carried through to completion.

India’s Economic Resilience

Despite global economic uncertainties, India’s economic growth remains robust. Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that India’s inflation rates have stabilized, with overall inflation moving towards 4% and core inflation standing at 3.1%. This stability provides a favorable environment for economic planning and development.