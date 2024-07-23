Union Budget 2024-2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils key agricultural initiatives

In a significant move to bolster the agricultural sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025 today in Parliament, placing a strong emphasis on productivity and resilience in agriculture. This comprehensive budget outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the rural economy, with a staggering allocation of Rs 52 lakh crore for various agricultural schemes.

Focus on Productivity and Resilience

The Finance Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving productivity in agriculture while ensuring resilience against climate change. Recognizing the vital role agriculture plays in the Indian economy, the budget introduces several measures to strengthen both production and marketing frameworks.

Establishment of Vegetable Clusters and Supply Chains

A key highlight of the budget is the establishment of vegetable clusters and robust supply chains. These clusters are designed to streamline the production and distribution of vegetables, reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring that farmers receive better prices for their produce. The initiative aims to create a more efficient and profitable vegetable market, benefiting both producers and consumers.

Mission for Pulses and Oil Seeds

In an effort to reduce dependency on imports and achieve self-sufficiency, the government has launched a dedicated mission for pulses and oil seeds. This mission focuses on increasing domestic production through the adoption of advanced farming techniques and the development of high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties. By boosting local production, the mission aims to stabilize prices and ensure a steady supply of these essential commodities.

Emphasis on Climate-Resilient Varieties

Climate change poses a significant threat to agricultural productivity. To address this, the budget allocates substantial resources towards the development and dissemination of climate-resilient crop varieties. These varieties are designed to withstand adverse weather conditions, thereby safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and ensuring food security.

Strengthening Production and Marketing

The budget outlines measures to strengthen both the production and marketing aspects of agriculture. This includes investments in infrastructure, such as cold storage facilities and transportation networks, to reduce wastage and improve the shelf-life of agricultural products. Additionally, the government plans to enhance marketing strategies to help farmers access broader markets and secure better prices for their produce.

Fast-Tracking Rural Economy Growth

With a clear focus on fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy, the budget’s agricultural initiatives aim to create a more sustainable and prosperous rural sector. By improving productivity, ensuring resilience, and strengthening both production and marketing, the government seeks to elevate the standard of living for rural communities and contribute to the overall economic development of the country