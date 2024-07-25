SC defers bail hearing Senthil Balaji to Aug 5

Chennai: The Supreme Court has postponed the bail hearing of former minister Senthil Balaji to August 5.

Senthil Balaji is currently imprisoned under charges related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senthil Balaji’s bail applications were previously rejected by both the Chennai Principal Sessions Court and the Madras High Court. Following these rejections, he filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking bail.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was asked to respond to certain questions. However, the Supreme Court noted that the ED had not provided answers and directed them to do so. Consequently, the case was adjourned today (July 25).

Today, the case was not listed for hearing. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Senthil Balaji, appeared before Justice Abhay S. Oka to request a hearing. Subsequently, it was announced that the bail hearing for Senthil Balaji would be held on August 5.

This development comes as Senthil Balaji continues to challenge his detention under the money laundering charges and seeks bail from the apex court.