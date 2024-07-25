Court extends Kejriwal’s judicial custody till Aug 8

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 8 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Excise policy case. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the ED on March 21. Subsequently, on July 1, the ED filed an additional supplementary prosecution complaint against Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur.

In this case of money laundering, the ED detained Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and other businessmen. ASG SV Raju, opposing Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea, presented evidence suggesting Kejriwal solicited a bribe of Rs. 100 crores for the AAP’s Goa election campaign.

Furthermore, it was contended that Vinod Chauhan transferred Rs 45 crore to Chanpreet Singh via hawala channels. Chanpreet Singh was responsible for overseeing the AAP’s Goa election campaign.

While requesting remand, the ED demonstrated to the detainee (Kejriwal) proof of hawala transactions amounting to approximately Rs 45 crore, corroborated by CDR locations, call records, IT-seized data from a hawala firm in Goa, evidence of payments made partly in cash and partly billed, and WhatsApp communications confirming this setup.

Additionally, he was presented with several witness statements from individuals involved in the AAP’s Goa campaign who affirmed receiving cash from Chanpreet Singh, who managed the AAP campaign in Goa.