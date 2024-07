Kamala Harris is unfit to rule, says Trump

Washington: Unleashing a volley of attacks against his new campaign opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said she is “unfit to rule” and described her as a “radical left lunatic” whom voters will reject in November.

Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on Harris as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally on Wednesday after Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden, 81, announced that he was dropping out of the race and named Harris as his successor.

Harris, 59, will be officially announced as the party’s presidential candidate at its Democratic National Convention in August.

“For three and a half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump said.

Trump, who has previously called Biden “Sleepy Joe,” gave Harris the nickname “Lyin Kamala”.

“I was supposed to be nice. They say something happened to me when I got shot. I became nice,” Trump said, referring to his brief call for national unity after the July 13 assassination attempt on him.

“And when you’re dealing with these people, they’re very dangerous people. When you’re dealing with them, you can’t be too nice. You really can’t be. So if you don’t mind, I’m not going to be nice. Is that okay?” he asked his supporters amidst huge applause from the audience.