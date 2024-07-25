Union Budget: DMK to stage protest 27 Aug across TN

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced protests across all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu on July 27, in response to the alleged neglect of the state in the recently presented Union Budget.

On July 23, the opposition parties accused the central government of sidelining Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his discontent by declaring that he would not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. Additionally, DMK alliance MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises.

In a statement released by the DMK, it was mentioned, “The budget demonstrates animosity towards states like Tamil Nadu, which play a significant role in the country’s development. To condemn this injustice, protests will be held on July 27 in all district headquarters. MPs, MLAs, and district officials are expected to participate in these protests.”

It may be recalled that Stalin on Tuesday labeled the budget a ‘betrayal’ of the state and announced his decision to boycott the upcoming Niti Aayog meeting and a meeting of Chief Ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 27.

Speaking to the media at the DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ on Tuesday evening, CM Stalin expressed deep disappointment with the budget, accusing the BJP-led central government of neglecting Tamil Nadu. He criticized the budget for favoring only a few states that contributed to the BJP’s majority, questioning the commitment of the central government to even those states.

“There is no guarantee that even those states would receive the funds. The BJP government might forget the states the same way it announced schemes and refused to allocate funds for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin alleged.

Stalin highlighted the absence of any special projects for Tamil Nadu in the budget, despite his earlier submission of a list of required schemes for the state. He specifically mentioned the need for Metro Rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore, which were ignored in the budget announcement.

“A few days ago, I flagged a list of schemes required for the state. The union finance minister has ignored them completely. The budget of a country must address the concerns of all states. But Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget has no justice. Both Tamil Nadu and the Tirukkural, which PM Modi had said he loved, found not even a mention in the Budget,” he said.