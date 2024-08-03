Aadi Perukku festival celebrated with fervour in TN

Chennai: On the auspicious occasion of Aadi Perukku, a traditional festival celebrated by Tamils, people gathered at Pushya Mandapam shore in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district, to offer prayers and take a holy dip in the Cauvery River.

Newlyweds, women, and others participated in the rituals, placing offerings such as fruits, bangles, and mangalsutra items during the worship.

As part of the tradition, women tied turmeric threads on each other’s wrists and sought blessings from elderly women. Newly married couples offered their wedding garlands to the Cauvery River and prayed to the Sun God. The Tamil proverb Aadipattam Thedi Vidhai highlights the importance of this time for agriculture, and hence, Aadi Perukku is celebrated as a festival to honor and express gratitude to the life-giving Cauvery River, which plays a crucial role in supporting agriculture, says Krishnan, a native of Thanjavur.

Women conducted special poojas using fruits and rice, and after performing the rituals and offering deepa aradhana (waving of lighted lamps), they released the fruits and rice into the river as part of the tradition. The festival is a way to thank the Cauvery River and ensure prosperity in the forthcoming agricultural season. Additionally, seeds were symbolically sown by sprinkling them into the river as an act of gratitude towards the water that sustains their livelihood.

Similar celebrations took place at other significant locations in Thanjavur, such as the renowned Kallanai Canal near the world-famous Thanjai Periya Kovil (Big Temple) and in Kumbakonam. Some people also performed poojas and offered prayers at their home wells and water sources to mark the occasion.