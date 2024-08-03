Vande Metro train begins trial run in Chennai

Chennai: The newly constructed Vande Metro train has commenced its trial run between Chennai Beach and Katpadi.

This service is designed to connect key locations within a 240 km radius, including routes from Chennai to Tirupati and Chennai to Katpadi.

The train has a seating capacity for 100 passengers and can accommodate up to 200 standing passengers. The design includes features such as automated doors, mobile charging ports, eco-friendly toilets, and CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

The Vande Metro service aims to improve connectivity and provide a more comfortable travel experience for commuters in the region.