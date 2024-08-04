Hockey: India beats Britain, enters Olympics semifinals

In a nail-biting encounter at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir, the Indian men’s hockey team secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics, edging out Great Britain in a dramatic shoot-out. This victory brings India within striking distance of a second successive Olympic medal, a feat that would further cement their resurgence on the global hockey stage.

The match began with high intensity, and India faced an early setback when Amit Rohidas was sent off in the 17th minute, leaving the team down to ten men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, India displayed remarkable resilience, and it was their star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh who broke the deadlock. Harmanpreet, who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to give India a crucial lead. This was his seventh goal of the tournament, underscoring his status as one of the top performers in Paris.

However, Great Britain, known for their relentless play, quickly responded. Just five minutes after Harmanpreet’s goal, Lee Morton equalized for the British side, capitalizing on the slight defensive lapse from the Indian team. The equalizer set the stage for a fiercely contested match, with both teams creating several scoring opportunities but failing to convert them during the remainder of regular time.

The match ended in a 1-1 deadlock, pushing the contest into a penalty shoot-out—a true test of composure and precision.

In the shoot-out, India showcased their mettle, outscoring Great Britain 4-2. The Indian players, led by their experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has been a cornerstone of the team’s success, held their nerve under immense pressure. Sreejesh, known for his heroics in crucial moments, once again came through with key saves that tilted the balance in India’s favor.

The shoot-out victory not only highlighted India’s mental toughness but also their technical prowess in high-pressure situations, a quality that will be crucial as they advance to the semi-finals.

With this victory, India is now just one win away from securing a second consecutive Olympic medal in men’s hockey, following their historic bronze in Tokyo 2020. The semi-final will see them face either Germany or Argentina, both formidable opponents with rich hockey traditions. The upcoming match promises to be a stern test of India’s capabilities, but the team’s performance so far has instilled confidence in their ability to overcome any challenge.