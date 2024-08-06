DMK’s Ranganayaki elected unopposed as Kovai Mayor

Chennai: In a significant development for Coimbatore’s municipal governance, R Ranganayaki, a first-time councillor from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The election saw no other candidates filing nomination papers, leading to an uncontested win for Ranganayaki.

On Tuesday, Ranganayaki officially assumed office as Mayor after being handed the sceptre by Ministers KN Nehru and S Muthuswamy during a formal ceremony. The event marked the beginning of her tenure, as she took the mayor’s chair amidst applause from her colleagues and supporters.

Ranganayaki’s selection as the mayoral candidate came as a surprise to many within the party, as several senior women councillors were considered strong contenders for the post. The decision to field Ranganayaki was announced by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthuswamy, following a meeting with party councillors on Monday.

Her appointment reflects the DMK’s strategic approach to leadership in the Coimbatore Corporation, emphasizing a balance between experience and fresh perspectives. As she steps into her new role, Ranganayaki will be responsible for steering the city’s administration, addressing civic issues, and implementing development projects that align with the party’s vision for Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, DMK’s Ramakrishnan alias Kittu was elected Tirunelveli Mayor on Monday after he beat his rival Paulraj by seven votes in an indirect election.