SL Navy arrests 22 Tuticorin fishermen

Chennai: In a concerning development, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 22 fishermen from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen, who had set out for fishing from Thoothukudi harbour, were apprehended in the Gulf of Mannar, off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The arrest of the fishermen has sparked outrage within the fishing community, who have urged both the central and state governments to take immediate steps to secure their release. The incident has once again brought to the fore the ongoing tensions and disputes over fishing rights in the waters bordering India and Sri Lanka.

In response to the incident, a delegation of fishermen and senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. The delegation sought a permanent resolution to the recurring arrests and attacks on Indian fishermen operating near the maritime boundary.

Following the meeting, K Annamalai informed that Jaishankar had reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to supporting Tamil fishermen. “The Central Government stands shoulder to shoulder with our Tamil fishermen in fulfilling their needs,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying. He also assured that the recent arrest of the Indian fishermen would be addressed at the upcoming meeting of the Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group, where a solution to the ongoing issues would be sought.

The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a longstanding issue, with numerous diplomatic interventions over the years. The Indian government has consistently emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution and the protection of traditional fishing rights for Indian fishermen.