Alien: Romulus set to terrify Indian audiences on Aug 23

20th Century Studios India is preparing for the release of Alien: Romulus, a spine-chilling addition to the iconic Alien franchise. Scheduled to hit Indian cinemas on August 23, the film promises to return to the franchise's terrifying roots with a new, gripping narrative.

Produced by Ridley Scott and written and directed by Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus delves into the unsettling and eerie depths of space. The film centers on a group of young space colonizers who, while exploring a derelict space station, encounter one of the universe’s most fearsome life forms.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, each taking on pivotal roles in this high-stakes horror-thriller. Alvarez, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rodo Sayagues, is known for his intense storytelling and suspenseful direction. The film draws on the characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett, and is produced by Ridley Scott and Walter Hill, with Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor, and Tom Moran serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, offering a truly immersive experience for audiences across India. The film’s trailers in each language have already generated buzz, showcasing the intense atmosphere and gripping storyline that fans of the franchise have come to expect.