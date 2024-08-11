Thomas Bach to exit IOC in 2025

In a recent speech, Bach, 70, declared he would not seek an extension beyond his current term. He emphasized the importance of a leadership change to maintain the IOC’s credibility and uphold high standards of governance.

Bach’s tenure has been notable for several contentious decisions. Under his leadership, the IOC allowed Russia to compete in the Olympics despite a major doping scandal. Additionally, Bach navigated the IOC through the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the postponement and subsequent criticism of the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Bach also raised concerns about the future of the Olympic movement in a polarized world, citing issues such as economic decoupling and declining cooperation among nations. His remarks have sparked debate about the direction of the Olympics in the coming years.

Looking ahead, the IOC will vote on Bach’s successor in March 2025 in Athens. Bach’s focus in his remaining time as President will be on ensuring a smooth transition for the IOC’s leadership.

Bach, a former Olympic gold medalist in fencing, has expressed his intention to hand over the reins to a successor who can continue to steer the IOC through a rapidly changing global landscape.