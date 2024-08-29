ChatGPT a hit among students who struggle to pay attention: Study

Researchers in Sweden looked into how teenagers related to how they used and thought of generative AI chatbots as helpful for their homework. Their findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

The scientists from Lund University carried out two investigations. The first included 485 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 16; while the second had 359 pupils aged 15 to 19.

According to the surveys, older students used AI chatbots at a rate of roughly 53 per cent while younger kids used them at a rate of about 15 per cent. A plausible rationale could be that advanced learners receive more intricate projects and, consequently, may employ AI systems more