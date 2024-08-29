Psoriasis likely to affect men twice as much, say experts

It is influenced by environmental and genetic factors, with men more affected due to hormonal variations, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle choices.

Notably, psoriasis seems to affect men more frequently than women. Men can additionally delay getting medical help, which could result in symptoms that are worse by the time they are diagnosed. Itchy or burning feelings, swollen or pitted nails, dry, cracked skin that may bleed, and red areas of skin coated in silvery scales are typical signs of psoriasis. Although there isn’t a cure for psoriasis, there are medications and lifestyle modifications that can help control the condition and avoid problems,” Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant – Dermatology, C.K. Birla Hospital Gurugram said.