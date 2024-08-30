US ready to ‘turn the page’ on Trump: Kamala Harris

Washington: The American people are ready to “turn the page” on Donald Trump, Kamala Harris has said, asserting that her Republican challenger is pushing an agenda which “divides” the country and “diminishes the character” of its people.

In her first major television interview of her presidential campaign, the 59-year-old US Vice President, who will face Trump in the November 5 elections, said the American people are ready for a “new way forward”.

“I think sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation,” Harris, in a joint interview with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, told CNN.

“And I think people are ready to turn the page on that,” Harris, the Democratic Party’s candidate, said.

Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, also refused to engage in Trump’s identity politics during the interview.

She eluded questions about Trump’s claims over her racial identity, calling those a part of the “same old tired playbook”.

Last month, Trump questioned Harris’ racial identity at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, suggesting she had previously identified as South Asian but “happened to turn Black” for political purposes.