DMK functionary dies after self-immolation

Madurai: Managiri Ganeshan, who self-immolated on Thursday morning in front of the residence of MLA and DMK district secretary Thalapathy in Madurai, has succumbed to his injuries.

The tragic incident occurred on August 29, when Ganeshan set himself on fire as a form of protest.

Ganeshan, who had been admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital immediately after the incident, was battling for his life after suffering severe burns over 90% of his body. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the extensive nature of his injuries made treatment ineffective. Ganeshan passed away early this morning.