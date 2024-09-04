HC questions cops on widespread drug availability 

The court was hearing a case concerning the lack of basic amenities in the slum clearance board housing areas in Perumbakkam and Thoraipakkam, Chennai. During the hearing, the judges asked, “Are the police aware of the widespread availability of drugs across Tamil Nadu? If not, is there any special unit dedicated to investigating drug-related cases? If such a unit does not exist, should these cases be handed over to an independent body?”

In response, the police representatives claimed that drug trafficking in areas like Perumbakkam had been brought under control. Following this, the judges ordered the District Legal Services Authority and the Taluk Legal Services Authority to conduct on-site inspections to ensure the provision of basic amenities in these areas. The case has been adjourned for further hearing.