Study links air pollution with infertility in men

The study led by researchers at the Nord Universitet in Denmark throws light on a significant worldwide health issue, infertility which affects one in every seven couples.

Studies on sperm quality and the success of fertility treatments have found negative correlations with particulate air pollution; however, results on fecundability, or the probability of becoming pregnant, have been inconsistent, and no research has looked into the impact of transportation noise on infertility in men and women.

The study, published in the journal BMJ, found that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 is associated with a higher risk of infertility in men.