Spinal cord injuries have become more common than ever, say experts

Spinal Cord Injury Day is celebrated each year on September 5 to bring about awareness about the spinal cord.

The spine is the backbone of the human body and maintaining its health is crucial for overall well-being, said the health experts.

“With the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, poor posture habits, and the rise of technology use, spinal issues have become more common than ever,” Dr Arvind Kulkarni, Head – Spinal Surgeon, Mumbai Spine Scoliosis and Disc Replacement Centre, said.

The incidence of spinal cord injury in India is estimated to be around 20 per million with 2,500 fresh cases added every year. The condition is no longer limited to older adults but is increasingly affecting younger groups.