Free update of Aadhaar extended till December

The deadline for free Aadhaar card update has been extended until December 14.

If your Aadhaar card was issued more than 10 years ago and hasn’t been updated since it’s time to take action.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has mandated revalidation of such Aadhaar cards, requiring both proof of identity and proof of address. The deadline for revalidation was set as September 14, 2024. However, the UIDAI has now extended this deadline till December 14, 2024.

Introduced on January 28, 2009, the Aadhaar card has become one of India’s most essential identification documents.

While it serves as proof of identity like the PAN card or voter ID, Aadhaar is more versatile and can be linked to various services, including banking and government subsidies.

Aadhaar authentication involves submitting your Aadhaar number, along with demographic or biometric data, to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification.