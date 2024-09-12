North Korea fires ‘Unidentified Missile’ towards East Sea

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea’s military.

Giving no further details about the same, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the analysis of the incident is underway.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the development and production of more “suicide drones” to enhance war preparedness, amid tensions brewing in the Korean peninsula. South Korean news outlet Yonhap had previously reported that Kim had on August 24 overseen a performance test of various drones.

It cited a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) about the North Korean Supreme Leader supervising test organised by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences.

During the testing, the drones flown along preset courses destroyed designated targets.

The drones have the ability to attack enemy targets on the ground, in air and in the sea.