Sabarimala temple to open tomorrow for Onam fest

Sabarimala temple will be opened on Friday for the Onam celebration and also for the monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Kanni.

Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil of the temple at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan. No ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple.

The four-day Onasadya will begin on Saturday. As part of it, the thantri will light the traditional lamp and place the feast dishes, including sweets, on the plantain leaf kept in front of the lamp in the name of the deity.

After the ceremony, the devotees will be offered a feast at the Annadanam Hall. Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam, will be performed during the festival days.