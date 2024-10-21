100 bomb threats this week: Flight regulator works to find solution

Indian aviation authorities are actively addressing hoax bomb threats, with BCAS collaborating with airlines to enhance security protocols. Indian aviation authorities are actively addressing hoax bomb threats, with BCAS collaborating with airlines to enhance security protocols.

Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has stated that the aviation security regulator is working to find solid solutions for the continuous hoax bomb threats faced by Indian airlines.

“This (hoax bomb threats) is something that is being looked into very seriously by the aviation regulator. They are working towards finding solid solutions,” Asangba Chuba Ao told reporters on Sunday.

On Saturday, the aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), held a meeting with various airline CEOs to discuss ways to minimise disruptions from hoax bomb threats to flights.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan confirmed that they are in coordination with concerned security agencies and airlines over the matter. He has assured that these hoax calls will be curbed down at the earliest as they are working on it.

Hasan emphasised that Indian skies are absolutely safe and urged the passengers to fly without fear.