‘Festive push drives India smartphone market growth’

Driven by rural demand ahead of the festive season, the Indian smartphone market grew 9 per cent in the July-September period, shipping 47.1 million units, according to a new report.

Vendors cleared inventory through early monsoon sales across online and offline channels to gear up for the festive season, according to market research firm Canalys.

According to senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia, top brands in the market are expanding their portfolio in the mid-high range, in anticipation of clearing inventory during festive sales.

“Meanwhile, brands outside the top five experienced another strong quarter. Apple drove significant volumes with the iPhone 15, with stronger demand coming from smaller cities, ahead of its latest launch,” he mentioned.