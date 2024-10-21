FM extends invitation to Mexican investors

The Finance Minister participated in the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties between both countries, the Finance Ministry said in a post on social media X.

Sitharaman urged private sector leaders from both nations to drive forward this growing partnership, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and digital innovation, to strengthen the economic ties between India and Mexico.

Addressing the summit, Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted the potential for a multi-sectoral partnership between India and Mexico, emphasising India’s growing strength in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors.

She recalled the elevation of India-Mexico relations from a ‘Privileged Partnership’ to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 visit to Mexico.

Emphasising India’s political stability, a large skilled workforce, and growing infrastructure, the Finance Minister said that joint efforts can focus on strengthening resilience through diversification, especially for critical components like semiconductors, printed circuit boards PCBs, and other high-tech electronics.