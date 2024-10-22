No Dhoni in CSK for IPL 2025?

As the IPL 2025 retention deadline looms, one of the biggest questions hovering over cricket fans is whether MS Dhoni, the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will return for another season. As the IPL 2025 retention deadline looms, one of the biggest questions hovering over cricket fans is whether MS Dhoni, the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will return for another season.

At 43, Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for IPL 2025, leaving fans and the franchise in suspense.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a recent interview, shared updates on Dhoni’s potential participation.

“We also want Dhoni to play for CSK. But he hasn’t confirmed it yet. He said he will tell us before October 31. We hope he plays, but for now, we are waiting for his decision,” Viswanathan revealed.

This date is particularly important, as it marks the final deadline for IPL teams to submit their retained player lists ahead of the mega auction.

Dhoni’s decision is not just a matter of sentiment for CSK but a strategic one too. If he confirms his participation, he could be retained as an uncapped player, saving CSK a significant chunk of their auction purse.

The IPL’s reintroduced “uncapped player rule” allows franchises to retain a player who has retired from international cricket for five years or more for a base price of ₹4 crore. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, fits this criterion perfectly.

By retaining Dhoni under this rule, CSK would only need to spend ₹4 crore from their ₹120 crore auction budget, offering them financial flexibility to retain other key players.

This is a significant advantage as teams are permitted to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction, with a maximum of five capped internationals.

Even if Dhoni doesn’t return as an active player, his influence within CSK remains profound. After handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni took on the role of senior mentor, providing guidance both on and off the field. His leadership, cricketing acumen, and ability to stay calm under pressure continue to inspire the next generation of players.

In the IPL 2024 season, despite taking a backseat as captain, Dhoni made notable contributions as a lower-order batsman.

He scored 161 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 220, proving that even in the twilight of his career, he can still be a game-changer.