Health Minister assures action on You Tuber Irfan, vows action

Popular YouTuber Irfan is facing criticism after releasing a video of himself cutting his newborn baby's umbilical cord. The incident occurred when Irfan's wife gave birth in July, and Irfan, who was present in the operation theater, filmed the moment where he used scissors to cut the cord. This video was later uploaded to his YouTube channel, and it quickly went viral.

Following the video’s release, Tamil Nadu’s Director of Rural Health Services, Rajamurthy, stated that action would be taken against Irfan for making the video public. In response, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M. Subramanian, spoke to reporters, expressing strong disapproval.

Minister Subramanian stated, “What Irfan has done is unforgivable. Releasing a video of cutting the baby’s umbilical cord is highly inappropriate. It is not an act that can be pardoned. Even though Irfan has apologized, we will not let it go. The law and the relevant authorities will take the necessary action.”

In addition to Irfan, the doctor involved in the delivery, Dr. Niveditha, has also been named in a police complaint. Minister Subramanian emphasized that the DMK government does not shield those who break the rules and that both legal and departmental actions will follow.

This controversy has sparked widespread debate about privacy and the ethics of sharing such personal moments online.