Rude shock to India’s medal hopes

In a significant blow to India's chances of winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, essential sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting will not be featured in the 2026 edition hosted by Glasgow.

The host city revealed a revised list of 10 disciplines aimed at keeping the event budget-friendly.

To further streamline costs and logistics, table tennis, squash, and triathlon will also be excluded, as the entire event will take place across just four venues.

The overall number of events will decrease by nine compared to the 2022 Birmingham edition.

Scheduled from July 23 to August 2, this will mark Glasgow’s return as host after 12 years.

The sports program will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, as well as 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, the Commonwealth Games Federation announced.

The Games will utilize four venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (which houses the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and their support staff will stay in hotels nearby.

This reduced roster significantly hampers India’s medal prospects, especially since many of its past victories came in the omitted sports. Shooting was expected to remain absent after its omission from the Birmingham Games four years ago, primarily due to logistical issues.