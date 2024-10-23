Director Rajkumar Periyasamy talks about Amaran

In an engaging interview, director Rajkumar Periyasamy opens up about his much-anticipated film, Amaran, which tells the inspiring story of the late army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, and it stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. In an engaging interview, director Rajkumar Periyasamy opens up about his much-anticipated film, Amaran, which tells the inspiring story of the late army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, and it stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

When asked about the film, Rajkumar shares, “Amaran will be an engaging and emotional fare. I’ve known Sivakarthikeyan for a long time, and he has always had a deep sense of nationalism. When I pitched the story to him, he immediately agreed. It wasn’t until later that I told him Sony was producing the film, and Kamal Haasan would be presenting it through Raj Kamal Films International. His commitment to the role has been exceptional.”

The film takes a real-life approach, portraying Major Mukund Varadarajan’s bravery during a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajkumar explains, “We did extensive research and submitted the script to the defense department. They were thrilled and provided immense support. They gave us access to live locations and even helped us with the weapons used by the battalion. It was an incredible experience to bring this real-life story to the screen with such authenticity.”

Discussing Sivakarthikeyan’s portrayal of Major Mukund, Rajkumar praises the actor’s dedication: “Sivakarthikeyan has completely immersed himself in the character. He even met Major Mukund’s parents and family, as well as his wife Rebecca Varghese. His preparation and connection with the role are amazing. You’ll see him perform with incredible depth, bringing the Major’s story to life.”

On casting Sai Pallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Mukund’s wife, Rajkumar explains, “Rebecca was so composed and graceful when she received the gallantry award after her husband’s sacrifice. We needed someone who could deliver a similarly powerful and stoic performance, and Sai Pallavi was the perfect choice. Even Rebecca was in awe of her portrayal.”

Rajkumar also reveals the thought process behind the film’s title, Amaran. “I’ve had this title in mind since I began writing the script. It was the title of a 1992 film starring Karthik, but when we approached the owner of the title, Rajeswar, he graciously allowed us to use it.”

Shooting in Kashmir presented its own set of challenges, but the director and his team made sure the film remained as authentic as possible. “Filming in Kashmir was difficult, but we wanted to capture the real essence of the environment. It’s important that the audience feels the reality of what Major Mukund and his team experienced.”

The film’s technical crew includes GV Prakash for music, CH Sai for cinematography, Kalaivanan for editing, and Stefan Richter for stunt direction. Rajkumar notes that the entire team has worked tirelessly to deliver a high-quality production that honors the legacy of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran also marks the Tamil debut of Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora, who plays Sepoy Vikram Singh, a key member of Mukund’s team. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Mahendran for Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures International Productions.

Amaran is set to be an emotional and patriotic tribute to one of India’s most fearless heroes, with Rajkumar Periyasamy ensuring that the film will not only entertain but also inspire audiences.