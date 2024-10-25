‘Miss Oruthi’ from Arjun Das-Aditi Shankar’s Once More out

Makers of the film, scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release in 2025, dropped the first single ‘Miss Oruthi’ on Thursday. The romantic number performed on stage is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, sung by Naresh Iyer, while the lyrics is penned by Vignesh Srikanth.

Billed as an out-and-out romantic film with elements of a fun-filled family drama, the upcoming film is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios, the banner behind Good Night and Lover, and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX.

Interestingly, the title is the same as Vijay’s 1997 hit film, starring the actor Sivaji Ganesan, Simran, Saroja Devi and Manivannan in lead roles and directed by Vijay’s father and veteran director-actor SA Chandrasekhar.

In an earlier interview with CE, director Vignesh said, “We follow Arjun and Aditi’s characters as they fall in love. Not only do their characters have contrasting personalities but even their families and friend groups are contrasting. What happens when these two completely different worlds collide forms the major part of the story.”

On the technical front, Once More has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is making his foray into the Tamil industry after composing several hit songs in Malayalam and Telugu. The cinematography is handled by Aravind Viswanathan, with editing by Nash, costume design by Navadevi Rajkumar, and art direction by Raj Kamal.