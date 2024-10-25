Lucky Baskhar is a relatable story with shades of grey: Dulqur Salmaan

Known for his versatility across genres and languages, Dulquer Salmaan is set to charm audiences this Diwali with Lucky Baskhar, a Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Dulquer alongside Meenakshy Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, and Ramki. In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer takes on the role of a banker named Baskhar, a man determined to uplift his family’s life by venturing onto an unorthodox path, willing to risk everything for financial success. Known for his versatility across genres and languages, Dulquer Salmaan is set to charm audiences this Diwali with Lucky Baskhar, a Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Dulquer alongside Meenakshy Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, and Ramki. In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer takes on the role of a banker named Baskhar, a man determined to uplift his family’s life by venturing onto an unorthodox path, willing to risk everything for financial success.

Dulquer shared insights into his upcoming character and the film. “What I liked most about Lucky Baskhar is that it’s a really relatable common man story,” he said. “Baskhar is the only earning family member in a large family, and I could connect with his journey and motivations. We all have our own moral compass, but Baskhar’s sense of right and wrong is a little different. When people break the rules, their moral perspective often differs from our own.”

Set between 1989 and 1992, Lucky Baskhar delves into real-life incidents and scams that colored this era. Director Venky Atluri has done extensive research to bring authenticity to the storyline, incorporating details like financial terminology and banking procedures to ground the film’s setting in reality. Dulquer noted, “Although Baskhar is a fictional character, the film’s backdrop is based on actual scams, adding layers of realism to the plot.”

Dulquer also spoke about his fondness for playing characters with shades of grey, revealing that Lucky Baskhar offers him just that. “As actors, we love grey roles because they let us explore behaviors outside of our own personalities,” he shared. “Our conditioning teaches us right from wrong, but playing a character with a different moral code is both fun and challenging. Audiences have always been drawn to these complex characters. When we watch true crime documentaries, we’re intrigued by the people who cross boundaries. As an actor, I enjoy exploring all genres and choose the best, authentic stories that come my way.”

Reflecting on his career, Dulquer acknowledged how memorable Sita Ramam has been for him, but emphasized the importance of pushing forward with fresh stories. “Sita Ramam is one of the most special films in my career. However, it’s essential for me as an actor to keep moving ahead and finding new films. The energy you get when audiences celebrate a film is incredible. After releasing the trailer for Lucky Baskhar and seeing the positive response, the entire team is feeling energized.”

With Lucky Baskhar releasing on October 31, anticipation is building for Dulquer’s return to the screen. Fans and film enthusiasts alike are eager to see him bring Baskhar’s layered character to life, making this Diwali one to remember.