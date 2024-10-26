Maharashtra election: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates

The Congress on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election after a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

The Nagpur South seat, which had become a point of contention between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), went to the Congress. Girish Krushnarao Pandav will be fielded from Nagpur South constituency.

The Congress declared 48 candidates in its first list. With this list, the Congress has now announced 71 candidates.

Congress had retained 25 incumbent MLAs in its first list of nominees.

The Congress asserted that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and the final seat-sharing arrangement among its constituents would be out by Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters after the CEC meeting on Friday, Congress Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress CEC held a discussion on the remaining seats of Maharashtra.

“The MVA is contesting unitedly and we have no differences,” Ramesh Chennithala, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Maharashtra, said.

“We will fight together to realise the dreams of the people of Maharashtra. We are confident that MVA will form the government. People are ready to throw out this corrupt government,” Chennithala said.

PCC chief Nana Patole said the MVA will perform better in the Assembly polls than in the Lok Sabha polls, and the MVA will form a full majority government.