Middle East tense as Israel launches attacks on Iran

Israel conducted military airstrikes on Iranian sites early Saturday, stating it was a response to Tehran’s recent attacks on Israel.

This marks the latest escalation in tensions between the two heavily armed adversaries.

Following the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces announced it had completed its operations, fullfilling its objectives. However, a semi-official Iranian news agency warned of a “proportional reaction” in response to Israel’s actions.

Iranian reports detailed multiple explosions throughout the night across Tehran and nearby military installations, beginning shortly after 2 am local time. Israel’s public broadcaster later confirmed that the operation had ended after three waves of strikes.

Iran claimed its air defence systems intercepted Israeli attacks on military targets in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, with only “limited damage” reported.

The region has been on high alert since Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage on October 1, killing one person in the West Bank.

Tensions have risen further since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, an Iranian-backed Palestinian group, with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon also showing support.

Concerns of a regional conflict involving Iran and the US have grown with Israel’s intensifying campaign against Hezbollah, including recent strikes on Beirut and a ground offensive, as well as its ongoing operations in Gaza.