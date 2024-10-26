With Deepavali approaching, Crackers sales face challenges amid price hikes

With just one weekend left for Deepavali shopping, cracker stalls are springing up across the city. However, vendors say sales are yet to pick up momentum, attributing this to higher prices, changing consumer interests, and increased competition.

Compared to last year, the prices of crackers have risen significantly, leaving shoppers hesitant. Ramesh Kumar, a vendor in T. Nagar, shared his concerns: “Prices have increased by 15-20% this year due to raw material costs. Customers are buying, but they’re more cautious with their spending.”

Adding to the challenge is the reduced enthusiasm for crackers among younger buyers, who seem to be leaning toward a quieter Deepavali. “There’s definitely less interest among young people to spend on crackers,” Ramesh added. “I think many have shifted their focus to celebrations with lights and family gatherings.”

The two-hour limit on bursting crackers—set between 6:00-7:00 a.m. and 7:00-8:00 p.m.—has also dampened spirits. “With just two hours, many people feel it’s not worth the investment,” said Priya, another vendor. “They prefer to buy a few decorative crackers rather than the noisy ones.”

Environmental awareness campaigns by NGOs and community groups have also influenced consumer choices, with many opting for less polluting varieties. “We’ve seen a lot more people asking for crackers that emit light but less sound. People are more conscious about noise and pollution now,” Priya explained.

With numerous stalls competing for limited foot traffic, vendors face additional pressures. “This year, shops are everywhere, so people have plenty of options. The competition is intense, and it affects our sales,” said Kumar.

Despite these shifts, vendors are hopeful that the final shopping weekend before Deepavali will bring in more buyers. “We’re hoping that in the last days before the festival, families will come out to buy at least a few crackers for tradition’s sake,” Priya said. “Deepavali just doesn’t feel the same without a little sparkle and sound.”